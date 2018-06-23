Latest Detroit smash and grab hits Grand Cru store on west side

- Another smash and grab on Detroit's west side, this one at the Grand Cru Liquor Store.

Police say two men used a blue dodge Dakota pickup truck to smash into the store at about 4:45 a.m. Friday. Police say they don't know what they got away with.

"They need to catch whoever did this and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," said customer Terence Nowdn. "The guy who owned this is a great guy his father just passed."

The smash and grab situation has gotten so desperate; owners of the store didn't want the story reported. Car alarms were turned on intentionally while FOX 2 was outside the store.

Management where this happened at Warren and McGraw didn't want to talk about it. It has been a problem across Detroit.

Similar scenes unfolded at Linwood and another at Manistique, two of dozens of smash and grabs this year

Police say the suspects both wore hoodies, one red, the other grey. Both had dark pants and one was wearing white shoes. Those were the only descriptions police could give.

