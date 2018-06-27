Latest phone scam spoofs sheriff department number

- Time to get dialed in on the latest rip-off scheme to hit Macomb county.

Residents are getting calls from people claiming to be sheriff's deputies and demanding they fork over cash to avoid getting arrested.

“The caller gave the man a date and time he was going to be arrested,” said Sgt. Renee Yax. “When the man started to question that, he was hung up on.”

Sgt. Yax, from the Macomb County’s Sheriff's Office, says the latest call came in Monday afternoon.

The scammer knew his would-be victim's name and address, and the caller ID revealed the call came from the sheriff's office.

“This call was received under the sheriff's office main line and again it did not come from our office, whatsoever.” said Sgt. Yax. “We believe the phone number was spoofed and our office is investigating it.

“We just want the people to be aware that this call is not from us. The sheriff's office will not call you, ever. We will not demand money, we will not demand gift cards, we will not demand to meet up with you anywhere other than at our office inside our lobby.”

The sheriff's office says this scam has been going on for a few months.

So far it's unclear if anyone actually took the bait and paid a con man to make a phony arrest warrant disappear.