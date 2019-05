- A lawsuit alleges a mentally disabled teen was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by a police officer in Albion.

The screams on body camera video are from 13-year-old Da'Veon Cieslak, recorded on November 24, 2018. From an officer's video--You hear him mention Officer Collins, almost as if the two know each other.

"Three times they brought him to juvie without incident," said family attorney Greg Rohl. "So I don't know what happened today, maybe the officer didn't have his Wheaties or something. The officer that was out there definitely did the wrong thing."

Da'Veon was allegedly being disorderly. But what followed on video is disturbing.

Officer: "Dammit Da'Veon sit down, in the car."

Da'Veon: "Let me go ... "

"Da'Veon is only 13 years old, he is semi-autistic, he has mental issues for sure and he's handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, and on the heels of being pepper sprayed."

FOX 2: "The police officer did say that this child committed domestic violence. Shouldn't the child be arrested?"

"I guess hiding grandma's keys could be construed as domestic violence, but not in my world," Rohl said.

On video an officer says "You can tell me where the keys are and I'll go find them."

Da'Veon: "I don't know where the keys are."

Da'Veon was charged with multiple counts of assault and battery and resisting arrest. However, according to his attorney, those charges were dismissed.

FOX 2: "How much are you asking for?"

Rohl: "$10 million dollars."

FOX 2: "That's a lot of money."

Rohl: "It is."

Officer Collins was fired by the Albion Police Department in February but Rohl says he's trying to get his job back.

"Quite honestly I understand there's no sensitivity training as I understand it, at that department, especially for the mentally ill," Rohl said.

A call to the police chief in Albion was made but was not responded to. No court date has been set.