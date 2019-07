The funeral for Lee Iacocca, the auto executive and master pitchman who put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s and became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler, will be laid to rest Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

Iacocca's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 in the Stone Chapel at Saint Hugo of the Hills church in Bloomfield Hills.

Iacocca, who died on July 2 of Parkinson's Disease, will be buried next to his wife Mary at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

In his 32-year career at Ford and then Chrysler, Iacocca launched some of Detroit's best-selling and most significant vehicles including the Mustang, the Ford Escort, the Chrysler Minivan and Chrysler K-cars.

He was the only auto executive to have led two of Detroit's Big Three automakers.

The son of Italian immigrants, Iacocca reached a level of celebrity matched by few auto moguls. During the peak of his popularity in the '80s, he was famous for his TV ads and catchy tagline: "If you can find a better car, buy it!" He wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate.

But he will be best remembered as the blunt-talking, cigar-chomping Chrysler chief who helped engineer a great corporate turnaround.

