- You may not have heard of Attorney General Dana Nessel's proudest moment in office so far.

It wasn't one of the biggest headlines in the news.

It came when Gov. Whitmer signed an order that mandated police officers return confiscated property to citizens never convicted of a crime.

"I think it was a great moment because it was really reflective of how much progress we can make in this state when we all come together, get behind an issue, understand and recognize that reforms are needed and work together to accomplish that," said Nessel.

Not every day has felt so accomplishing however. Parallel that strike of unity with a much more controversial issue that's catalyzed calls of bias against the attorney general.

Nessel's worry over pipeline 5 under the Straits of Mackinac keeps her up at night. Her push to close it though has angered many.

"I remain concerned that we will have a spill of epic proportions that our state will never recover from economically," she said. "and that does keep me up at night."

RELATED STORIES: Michigan AG Nessel sues to shut down oil pipeline in Great Lakes

Things have reached a fever pitch of sorts since she stepped up her intentions to close the line. Prior to her interview, she was on a tour in the capitol with relatives. That's when a upper peninsula lawmaker approached her before lecturing the attorney general on Line 5.

"I am constantly listening to all parties' concerns and trying to figure out the best way forward understanding the concerns that everyone has," she said.

You can read part 1 of Tim Skubick's interview with the attorney general here, where she discussed clergy abuse and the Flint Water Crisis.