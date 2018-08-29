Line forms again overnight for second day of Aretha Franklin viewing

- Fans will have another chance to say their goodbyes to The Queen of Soul Wednesday in Detroit. A public viewing for Aretha Franklin continues at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fans began to line up in the middle of the night on Wednesday, too. Fans have been flying in from all around the United States and some even came from other countries as well.

Ella Norman came from Cincinnati and arrived around 10 p.m. Tuesday. She said they slept in the car and then got in line around 4 a.m.

"I feel like I've known her all my life because I grew up with her music, my mom; my aunts; my sisters. I'm just a big fan," she told us.

Yesterday, fans strolled by the casket, some in tears; one woman blew a kiss to Franklin, who was surrounded by massive arrangements of roses of different hues. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer looked Tuesday as if she was preparing for one more performance. She wore earrings, red lipstick and red nail polish, and her hair was cut short. Her dress -- with its ornamental elements and sheer netting fabric -- was reminiscent of an outfit she would wear onstage and "something she would have selected for herself," her niece, Sabrina Owens, told The Associated Press.

On Wednesday her outfit was changed to a powdered blue dress.

The Wright Museum is a cultural landmark in Detroit, where Franklin grew up and spent most of her life. Museum board member Kelly Major Green said the goal was to create a dignified and respectful environment akin to a church, the place where Franklin got her start.

Green said Franklin's attire and pose communicated both power and comfort, as she did in life. The shoes, in particular, show "The Queen of Soul is diva to the end," Green said.

On Thursday, a public viewing will take place at Aretha Franklin's hometown church of New Bethel Baptist Church on Linwood, where her father was a former pastor. That viewing is from noon - 4 p.m.

Then, on Friday, family and loved ones will gather for the private funeral at Greater Grace Temple, where Ariana Grande was just added to the list of performers.

Grande will be among entertainers Steve Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. Franklin's rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says Franklin met Grande when the two performed at the White House in 2014 for then President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as part of the "Women of Soul" concert. Quinn says Franklin enjoyed meeting Grande at the time. Franklin's family was moved by Grande's performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" after Franklin's Aug. 16 death.

Besides performers, speakers include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson.

