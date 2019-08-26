< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lions watch parties, Parktoberfest, Cider in the City: Beacon Park announces fall activities src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%204_1566835362735.jpg_7616775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425634811-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Beacon Park Detroit 2"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%203_1566835363868.jpg_7616776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425634811-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Beacon Park Detroit 1"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%201_1566835359707.jpg_7616773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425634811-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Beacon Park Detroit 3"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%202_1566835359840.jpg_7616774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425634811-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Beacon Park Detroit 4"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425634811-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%204_1566835362735.jpg_7616775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit" title="Beacon Park Detroit 2"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%203_1566835363868.jpg_7616776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit" title="Beacon Park Detroit 1"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%201_1566835359707.jpg_7616773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit" title="Beacon Park Detroit 3"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%204_1566835362735.jpg_7616775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit" title="Beacon Park Detroit 2"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%203_1566835363868.jpg_7616776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Beacon Park Detroit" title="Beacon Park Detroit 1"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/b%201_1566835359707.jpg_7616773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img <strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - From football watch parties to Halloween contests, Beacon Park is offering fun fall activities for all ages this year.</p><p>DTE's Beacon Park, located at Grand River and Cass Avenue downtown Detroit, released their fall schedule of events, featuring free programs -- new and annual.</p><p>According to DTE, highlights include:</p><p><strong>"Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast (NEW)</strong><br> Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 | Shows start at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)<br> Take the campy Rocky Horror Picture Show, add an ensemble performance by The Detroit Actor's Theatre Company mirroring the movie, and top the night off with a Rocky Horror goody bag, and you're sure to enter an interactive time warp of fun. Picture Show Shadowcast (NEW)</strong><br> Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 | Shows start at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)<br> Take the campy Rocky Horror Picture Show, add an ensemble performance by The Detroit Actor's Theatre Company mirroring the movie, and top the night off with a Rocky Horror goody bag, and you're sure to enter an interactive time warp of fun. The event is free to attend, and signature cocktails are available for purchase from Lumen Detroit. Popcorn and other food trucks will also be onsite. </p><p><strong>Detroit Lions Watch Parties </strong><br> Get out your Honolulu blue and come to Beacon Park to root for the Detroit Lions while the team is on the road. Football fans of all ages are welcome to enjoy music, lawn games, ticket giveaways and watch away games live-streamed on the big screen under the comfort of a tent. Food truck fare and a bar provided by Lumen will be available. The party kicks-off one hour before the following games: <br> Monday, Oct. 14, 7 - 11 p.m. Lions vs. Green Bay Packers <br> Sunday, Nov. 3, 3 - 8 p.m. Lions vs. Oakland Raiders<br> Sunday, Nov. 10, noon - 5 p.m. Lions vs. Chicago Bears<br> Sunday, Dec 8, noon - 5 p.m. Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings</p><p><strong>Cider in the City Saturdays (NEW)</strong><br> Saturdays, 1 - 5 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Oct 26 <br> What better way to spend every fall Saturday than at a cider mill located in the heart of Detroit? For five consecutive fall Saturdays, Michigan-based Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill will offer free horse-drawn hayrides, fresh donuts, cider and caramel apples available for purchase and the park will be transformed with fall décor, perfect to capture family photos. Each week will include free themed activities and make and take projects for kids, games, entertainment and food trucks. </p><p><strong>College Football Watch Parties </strong><br> College football fans are invited to cheer on their team and watch several big games on the jumbo screen. There will be a DJ and lawn games along with signature drinks from Lumen and tailgate fare for purchase. The Beacon Park Watch Parties schedule is as follows:<br> Saturday, Oct. 5, 6:30 - 11 p.m. Michigan State vs. Ohio State <br> Saturday, Nov. 16, TBD game time University of Michigan vs. Michigan State <br> Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. University of Michigan vs. Ohio State</p><p><strong>Halloween Family Fun Day </strong><br> Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 - 5 p.m.<br> Gather your little goblins and head to Beacon Park's free Halloween Family Fun Day. Come dressed to impress and ready for a howling good time complete with trick-or-treating, face painting, make-and-take projects, cider and donuts, music and more. </p><p><strong>Detroit Design Core | Month of Design Installation (NEW)</strong><br> Prototypes on display in Beacon Park from September 20 to October 13<br> Detroit's Month of Design is a citywide celebration of creativity. Every September, partners from across Detroit come together to share their latest works and ideas. These events take place in all corners of the city of Detroit. At Beacon Park, an installation that collectively celebrates Detroit as a design capital will be on display to the public for three weeks this fall. </p><p><strong>5th Annual Parktoberfest </strong><br> Saturday, Sept. 22, noon - midnight and Sunday, Sept. 23, noon - 8 p.m. <br> Back and better than ever, expect a full two-day celebration of German-style food, music and entertainment that is as good as it gets without going to Bavaria. Head over to Beacon Park dressed Munich-style in dirndls and lederhosen and listen to live music, drink German Oktoberfest beers, eat sauerkraut and bratwurst, participate in cornhole tournaments and play other lawn games. </p><p>A special feature this year is a dream destination for beer lovers: the Big Biergarten Tent. The largest tent of its kind to appear at Beacon Park yet, the Big Biergarten is an ideal location for keg tappings, stein hoisting competitions and taste-testing a vast variety of craft, Michigan and other specialty beers. Bavarian dance performances and other German cultural traditions will be showcased. Food for purchase will be available from the Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck and Lumen Detroit. The Faygo Root Beer Garden will specialize in serving ice cream floats from noon - 5 p.m. on both days, and there will be fan-favorite foods for both children and adults. Watch the video player above. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit Zoo home to 4 species of vulture</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We're blessed to have the Detroit Zoo in our backyard, giving us a chance to see all kinds of animals in a new light.</p><p>That includes vultures, which may not have the best reputation, but many species are at risk of extinction. </p><p>Fox 2's Ryan Ermanni visited the vultures at the zoo to learn more. Watch the video player above. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-financial-empowerment-center-offers-free-one-on-one-financial-help" title="Detroit Financial Empowerment Center offers free, one-on-one financial help" data-articleId="425688034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/FOX_2_Detroit_Financial_Empowerment_Cent_0_7617383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/FOX_2_Detroit_Financial_Empowerment_Cent_0_7617383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/FOX_2_Detroit_Financial_Empowerment_Cent_0_7617383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/FOX_2_Detroit_Financial_Empowerment_Cent_0_7617383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/FOX_2_Detroit_Financial_Empowerment_Cent_0_7617383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sabre edoesn&#39;t want your house. In fact, he&#39;s trying to keep Detroiters in their homes and out of foreclosure, on budget and building wealth, with the help of new financial empowerment centers in the city." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit Financial Empowerment Center offers free, one-on-one financial help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's a new resource to help Detroiters manage their money, and achieve financial freedom, offering residents one-on-one time with experts, free of charge.</p><p>"We see people who are struggling with their taxes and now we can say, 'How about one-on-one counseling?'" said Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.</p><p>Sabree doesn't want your house. In fact, he's trying to keep Detroiters in their homes and out of foreclosure, on budget and building wealth, with the help of new financial empowerment centers in the city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/candidate-who-wanted-to-keep-marysville-as-white-as-possible-drops-out" title="Candidate who wanted to keep Marysville as white 'as possible' drops out" data-articleId="425651836" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Candidate__Keep_Marysville_white__immigr_0_7612852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Candidate__Keep_Marysville_white__immigr_0_7612852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Candidate__Keep_Marysville_white__immigr_0_7612852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Candidate__Keep_Marysville_white__immigr_0_7612852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Candidate__Keep_Marysville_white__immigr_0_7612852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Candidate who wanted to keep Marysville as white 'as possible' drops out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 02:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Marysville city candidate who made national headlines for saying she wanted to keep the city as white "as possible" has dropped out of the race.</p><p>According to the Marysville mayor's office, Jean Cramer has withdrawn her name from the city council election, though her name will still appear on the ballot. 