LIST: Snow emergencies declared in some Metro Detroit cities

WAYNE COUNTY

Canton: effective Sunday, December 24 at 6:00 p.m. through noon on Tuesday, December 26.

Dearborn Heights: effective Sunday, December 24 at 11:00 p.m. until further notice.

Garden City: effective Sunday, December 24 at 10 p.m.

Inkster: effective Sunday, December 24 at 11 p.m. through Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m.

Trenton: effective Monday, December 25 at midnight until Monday, December 25 at 10 a.m.



OAKLAND COUNTY

Madison Heights: effective on Monday, December 25 at 6 a.m.

Royal Oak: effective on Monday, December 25 at 12 p.m.