- A teacher at Livonia Franklin High School is being accused of sending inappropriate photos to a student.

She allegedly sent nude photos to a ninth grade student. Livonia police are investigating.

The 44-year-old female chemistry teacher and track coach has worked at the school since 2000.

A message was sent to parents which said in part:

"Good afternoon Franklin families, we wanted to inform you that a situation involving a Franklin staff member was brought to our attention and has been addressed.

"Because this is a personnel matter, the district cannot discuss details."