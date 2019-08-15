< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423926669" data-article-version="1.0">Livonia man charged for road rage punch on Plymouth Road</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423926669_423925924_128992";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423925924","video":"594987","title":"Livonia%20man%20charged%20for%20road%20rage%20punch%20on%20Plymouth%20Road","caption":"A%20Livonia%20man%20is%20facing%20a%20misdemanor%20charge%20after%20police%20say%20he%20punched%20another%20driver%20in%20the%20face%20during%20a%20traffic%20altercation.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FLivonia_man_charged_for_road_rage_punch__0_7594177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FLivonia_man_charged_for_road_rage_punch_on_Plymo_594987_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660481178%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DEeByUL3sVlJTprXtwvtMx3IIQRA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Flivonia-man-charged-for-road-rage-punch-on-plymouth-road"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 08:46AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423926669_423925924_128992",video:"594987",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Livonia_man_charged_for_road_rage_punch__0_7594177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520Livonia%2520man%2520is%2520facing%2520a%2520misdemanor%2520charge%2520after%2520police%2520say%2520he%2520punched%2520another%2520driver%2520in%2520the%2520face%2520during%2520a%2520traffic%2520altercation.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/Livonia_man_charged_for_road_rage_punch_on_Plymo_594987_1800.mp4?Expires=1660481178&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=EeByUL3sVlJTprXtwvtMx3IIQRA",eventLabel:"Livonia%20man%20charged%20for%20road%20rage%20punch%20on%20Plymouth%20Road-423925924",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Flivonia-man-charged-for-road-rage-punch-on-plymouth-road"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:53AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423926669"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:46AM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423926669-423926639" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk-plymouth-road-rage-081519_1565873615786_7594184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423926669" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A Livonia man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he punched another driver in the face during a traffic altercation. </p><p>Police say a witness recorded video of the road rage and got the suspect's license plate and turned it into police. </p><p>Livonia police say this happened July 18 along Plymouth Road. The witness's video begins mid-encounter, and the suspect can be seen on video trying to drag the other driver out of his red truck. When that failed, he's seen yanking off one of the other driver's shoes - and throws it across Plymouth Road. Then he gets back into his own truck and drives off. </p><p>Police were able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old David Brown and arrest him. </p><p>He's facing a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. Rashida Tlaib to visit West Bank" data-articleId="424102136" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/25/GETTY%20tlaib_1564048444227.png_7547199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/25/GETTY%20tlaib_1564048444227.png_7547199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/25/GETTY%20tlaib_1564048444227.png_7547199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/25/GETTY%20tlaib_1564048444227.png_7547199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/25/GETTY%20tlaib_1564048444227.png_7547199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Israel grants request by Rep. Rashida Tlaib to visit West Bank</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/banned-from-israel-rep-rashida-tlaib-reacts" title="Banned from Israel, Rep. Rashida Tlaib reacts" data-articleId="424068965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Banned_from_Israel__Rep__Rashida_Tlaib_r_0_7596185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Banned_from_Israel__Rep__Rashida_Tlaib_r_0_7596185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Banned_from_Israel__Rep__Rashida_Tlaib_r_0_7596185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Banned_from_Israel__Rep__Rashida_Tlaib_r_0_7596185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Banned_from_Israel__Rep__Rashida_Tlaib_r_0_7596185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Banned from Israel, Rep. Rashida Tlaib reacts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib learned Thursday she is banned from entering Israel with her colleagues on a trip scheduled to start this weekend. </p><p>The trip was also personal. Tlaib’s grandmother lives in the West Bank and she had plans to go see her. </p><p>“I am really disappointed,” Tlaib said. “I am who I am because of her and her strength. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/classic-car-lovers-crowd-woodward-and-prepare-for-dream-cruise" title="Classic car lovers crowd Woodward and prepare for Dream Cruise" data-articleId="424059759" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Classic car lovers crowd Woodward and prepare for Dream Cruise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Preps are currently underway for the Woodward Dream Cruise 2019, but some classic car lovers are getting a jump start on all the fun. </p><p>Martin Porter arrived early from Texas to show off his classic beauty. He's been coming to the event for 10 years now, but Porter said the classic car is not the only thing that drives him to attend. </p><p>"The people," Porter said. "The cars are just a medium to meet. Everybody likes cars but what I enjoy most is talking to people."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/the-controversy-surrounding-jeffrey-epstein"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/The_controversy_surrounding__Jeffrey_Eps_0_7596480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="The_controversy_surrounding__Jeffrey_Eps_0_20190816031409"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-reportedly-asked-his-aides-if-purchasing-greenland-is-a-good-idea"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump greets supporters during campaign MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)" title="donald trump_1565917427094.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-arkansas-woman-pulls-gun-on-4-black-teens-fundraising-door-to-door"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/JerriKellyMugshot_Banner_CrossCountySheriff_1565911748889_7596080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Booking photo of Jerri Kelly, provided by the Cross County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Office, taken on Aug. 15. Kelly was arrested after police say she pulled a gun on four black teens who were fundraising door-to-door. (Cross County Sheriff)" title="JerriKellyMugshot_Banner_CrossCountySheriff_1565911748889-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vacationing-more-reduces-risk-of-metabolic-syndrome-heart-disease-stroke-and-diabetes-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/VacationingMore_Banner_Getty_1565898942789_7595203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman sits on a deck chair on the beach "El Arenal" in Mallorca and reads a book. A new study found that more vacation time reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome. 