Little girl found wandering on Scio Ridge Rd reunited with parents

- UPDATE (10 p.m.): The girl's parents have been located and Child Protective Services will be investigating.



--Original story is below--



Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office found a wandering child in the area of 1478 Scio Ridge Road Tuesday.

The girl is an African-American girl about 3 to 5 years old with black braided hair, brown eyes wearing a pink shirt with an ice cream cone on the front. She has on a rainbow skirt, pink sandals and earrings.

She was found near Abigail Way and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying her and finding her parents/guardians.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or (734) 971-8400.

