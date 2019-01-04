Mr. B's in Rochester, Luna nightclub in Royal Oak shutting down

- After decades of serving patrons, two popular Oakland County businesses are shutting down.

Luna night club in Royal Oak and the original Mr. B's Food & Spirits in Rochester are both closing their doors.

The owners of Mr. B's who also own the Clarkston location announced the sale earlier in the week.

According to a Facebook post, Luna is closing down after 19 years of service with "extremely heavily hearts." The post reads:

"Thank you for your business, your smiles, your dances & your love & support over the years. Thank you for choosing Luna to celebrate your birthdays, bachelorette parties, divorce parties, onesie bar crawls and more. And Thank you to all of the amazing, unique & beautiful staff that we've had the honor of employing over our 19 Years in Business. Thank You Again for all of Your Support Over the Years."

Hundreds expressed their sadness at the abrupt closure of the business at 1815 N. Main Street.

Neither business has indicated why they are shutting down.

Industry leaders do say that it's getting more difficult to stay in business these days because there are so many things working against them. There's a combination of increased labor costs as well as food costs and rent that is rising that is making it tough to succeed.

Renovations to Mr B's are set to start Monday and the owner of 24th street tavern in Oxford will take over. The new spot opens up in March.

Mr B's managing partner with the Rochester restaurant for over 23 years, Holly Buege says Mr. B's will close for good Saturday and the restaurant will be open until 2am.