- One of the most iconic hotels in Michigan will soon be under new ownership.

The Grand Hotel has been purchased, and the sale is expected to be complete within the next 30 days.

The Musser family has owned the Grand Hotel for more than 85 years. Dan Musser III will remain chairman to provide leadership and guidance to the team.

"It has truly been an honor and a privilege for my family to serve as steward of this incredible Michigan landmark for nearly nine decades. This is a role we have not taken lightly, nor was this decision to transfer ownership to KSL," said Musser. "KSL is a seasoned investor in travel and leisure businesses, with a depth of resources and capabilities to provide exceptional service. KSL has owned and operated some of the most prestigious destinations in the world, and we are pleased that they will help preserve the history and heritage of Grand Hotel."

The hotel has been around since 1887 and is famous for its sweeping 660-foot front porch, the longest in the world.

The hotel boasts nearly 400 rooms, and that no two are the same.

It has also had quite its hold in the entertainment industry. In 1895, Mark Twain lectured at the casino, and in 1980 the hotel was in the film "Somewhere in Time." In 1989 it was designated a National Historic Landmark.

Fox 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.