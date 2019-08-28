< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Macomb man attacks court officer before arraignment for armed robbery and resisting arrest

Posted Aug 28 2019 05:29PM EDT arrest&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/macomb-man-attacks-court-officer-before-arraignment-for-armed-robbery-and-resisting-arrest" data-title="Macomb man attacks court officer before arraignment for armed robbery and resisting arrest" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/macomb-man-attacks-court-officer-before-arraignment-for-armed-robbery-and-resisting-arrest" addthis:title="Macomb man attacks court officer before arraignment for armed robbery and resisting arrest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426067628.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426067628");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426067628_426060475_169463"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426067628_426060475_169463";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426060475","video":"599478","title":"Man%20charged%20for%20armed%20robbery%20attempts%20to%20escape%20custody%20before%20his%20court%20date","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FMan_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FMan_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_to_escape_599478_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661634911%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DqeoJxHPt5Syxb-KJn3PhHkArp0Q","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmacomb-man-attacks-court-officer-before-arraignment-for-armed-robbery-and-resisting-arrest"}},"createDate":"Aug 28 2019 05:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426067628_426060475_169463",video:"599478",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_to_escape_599478_1800.mp4?Expires=1661634911&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=qeoJxHPt5Syxb-KJn3PhHkArp0Q",eventLabel:"Man%20charged%20for%20armed%20robbery%20attempts%20to%20escape%20custody%20before%20his%20court%20date-426060475",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmacomb-man-attacks-court-officer-before-arraignment-for-armed-robbery-and-resisting-arrest"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426067628"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:15PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-426067628" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426067628-426060460"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426067628-426060460" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Man_charged_for_armed_robbery_attempts_t_0_7622692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426067628" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Paul Frost had already dug himself a big hole when he was caught in Warren.</p><p>Initially arrested for armed robbery, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and resisting police, the 34-year-old was awaiting his court hearing Aug. 23. But the story didn't end there, instead gaining traction right before his arraignment.</p><p>"Cases were being heard. On our floor we have a lockup where we put the prisoners before they go into the courtroom," said Macomb County Anthony Wickersham. </p><p>Three inmates, including Frost were waiting in the cell when one complained of a feeling of claustrophobia. When the deputy came over, Frost wiggled out of his belly chain.</p><p>"His hands were there," Wickersham said, gesturing in front of him before pointing to his holster. "But he could've got to it (the deputy's gun)." </p><p>Instead, Frost used his chains and attacked the deputy.</p><p>"He kind of took it up and he was able to hit him with the cuff aspect of that in the head," said Wickersham.</p><p>Despite being taken off guard, the court officer fought back. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said the deputy had bruises and bumps all over his head. The 'after' mugshot of Frost shows he took a few blows to the head as well.</p><p>When the judge's secretary overheard the commotion, they hit the emergency button. Frost was taken back into custody. Along with his previous charges, he now has five more felonies to his name, including assault with a dangerous weapon, assault of a prison employee and resisting police. </p><p>"I don't know where he was going to go, or what he thought he was going to do," said Smith.</p><p>What prosecutors do know is they'll be seeking five years in prison - the maximum possible sentence. Frost has quite the list of convictions already, including multiple charges of home invasion, drug possession and use, maintaining a drug house and check fraud.</p><p>Wickersham said Frost truly thought he was fighting for his life in his attempt to escape. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/search-continues-for-55-year-old-katrina-williams-who-went-missing-in-2017" title="Search continues for 55-year-old Katrina Williams, who went missing in 2017" data-articleId="426075518" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Search_continues_for_55_year_old_Katrina_0_7622877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Search_continues_for_55_year_old_Katrina_0_7622877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Search_continues_for_55_year_old_Katrina_0_7622877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Search_continues_for_55_year_old_Katrina_0_7622877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Search_continues_for_55_year_old_Katrina_0_7622877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search continues for 55-year-old Katrina Williams, who went missing in 2017</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The pain of a mother on full display.</p><p>"My heart is still hurting cause I still have no clue or have any indication as the where that child is," said Janie Williams.</p><p>Janie is mother to Katrina Williams, who went missing in January of 2017. Her family has little idea of what happened to her.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/golf-course-memberships-in-detroit-are-surging" title="Golf course memberships in Detroit are surging" data-articleId="426075650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Golf_course_memberships_in_Detroit_are_s_0_7622992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Golf_course_memberships_in_Detroit_are_s_0_7622992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Golf_course_memberships_in_Detroit_are_s_0_7622992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Golf_course_memberships_in_Detroit_are_s_0_7622992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Golf_course_memberships_in_Detroit_are_s_0_7622992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""The momentum is high. People are talking about golf, they want to play golf, I see young people, I see families out here. I see husbands and wives, it's just on fire right now," said Charles Bush." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Golf course memberships in Detroit are surging</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Golf course memberships at three of Detroit's courses are seeing a spike.</p><p>"The momentum is high. People are talking about golf, they want to play golf, I see young people, I see families out here. I see husbands and wives, it's just on fire right now," said Charles Bush.</p><p>Rackham Golf Course, Rouge Park and Chandler Park are managed for the city by Signet Golf Associate - and all three courses that have benefited from Detroit's economy on the upswing. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/he-said-she-said-govenor-gop-leaders-fail-to-reach-middle-ground-on-roads-budget" title="He said, she said: Govenor, GOP leaders fail to reach middle ground on roads, budget" data-articleId="426067585" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/He_said__she_said__Govenor__GOP_leaders__0_7622869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/He_said__she_said__Govenor__GOP_leaders__0_7622869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/He_said__she_said__Govenor__GOP_leaders__0_7622869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/He_said__she_said__Govenor__GOP_leaders__0_7622869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/He_said__she_said__Govenor__GOP_leaders__0_7622869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The governor tells reporters that she has had a couple of meetings with the two GOP leaders but she claims, they have yet to give her a real plan to fix the roads. But the senate GOP leader counters -- the Republicans have given her plenty of plans t" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>He said, she said: Govenor, GOP leaders fail to reach middle ground on roads, budget</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The governor tells reporters that she has had a couple of meetings with the two GOP leaders but she claims, they have yet to give her a real plan to fix the roads. But the senate GOP leader counters -- the Republicans have given her plenty of plans to consider. Is there a real GOP plan? It's a classic he said-she said situation.</p><p>"Thus far we have seen nothing of that sort. And I think that's the problem," sai Gov. Whitmer.</p><p>"So far after four different proposals, provided by the legislature to her, all we have gotten from her on those is unacceptable. No negotiations, no retort, no offers for changes," said State Sen. 