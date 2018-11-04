8 Mile and Groesbeck intersection re-opened after major accident

- The intersection of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway is closed through some time Monday, due to a major crash that happened early Sunday morning.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday and is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department.

According the preliminary information from police, a gold sedan was traveling eastbound on 8 Mile Road when the vehicle ran a red light and struck a red SUV, which was traveling northbound on Groesbeck Highway.

The gold sedan, which had a South Dakota license plate, rolled over, striking a light pole and causing wires and traffic signals to come down across the road.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the gold vehicle was transported the the hospital via EMS, where he died.

The 42-year-old man driving the SUV was shaken up, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

DTE is working to repair the power lines at the intersection, which will remain closed until the work is completed.

Warren Police are assisting DTE at the intersection and will provide update as the when the road will be reopened.