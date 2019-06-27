< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 27 2019 06:59PM </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415147623" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - When was the last time you heard good news about a Michigan city's water system? Well restart the clock, because major infrastructure upgrades are coming to Detroit's sewer pipes.</p><p>And the Mayor was sure glad to make the announcement.</p><p>"Isn't it great to be talking about water and sewers when there's not a problem?" he asked a smiling crowd at a press conference.</p><p>Thousands of water and sewer pipes are going to be replaced, starting with 50 miles of water main upgrades by the end of the year.</p><p>And it won't cost us anything - sort of. Made possible by a lease payment from the Great Lakes Water Authority to the tune of $50 million a year, the cost burden won't be placed on the city's residents.</p><p>"It's normally the neighbor's responsibility and we are going through it at our cost in putting in new lines, taking the lead lines to your house out," said Duggan.</p><p>That's music to the money-drained ears of many residents.</p><p>"That's huge, not seeing anything on the tax bill," said Herb Hayden, a Detroit resident. "That will improve the quality of what we feel from being in the city and our confidence in the city."</p><p>The improvements are long overdue. The deputy director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said Detroit hasn't kept up with the recommend pace of replacing pipes. The last time upgrades of this size came to Detroit was in 1930. That's before World War 2. </p><p>"We have not been able to replace infrastructure at the rate that you would typically replace infrastructure at 1 to 2 percent per year," said Palencia Mobley. "So now, we're finally doing that."</p><p>DWSD will replace existing lead service lines during the water main replacement, at DWSD's expense. The goal is to eliminate any potential lead contamination problems that may arise in the future.</p><p>But the good news doesn't stop there. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Romulus_fireworks_incident_0_7452700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Romulus_fireworks_incident_0_7452700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Romulus_fireworks_incident_0_7452700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Romulus_fireworks_incident_0_7452700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Romulus_fireworks_incident_0_7452700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack is at the scene." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police swarm Romulus fireworks after reports of large brawl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The end of the city of Romulus' fireworks show ended with reports of a large fight.</p><p>Police swarmed the area as a chaotic situation broke out among a large group of people near Wayne and Wick roads after the show. Police have shut down Wick dealing with the situation.</p><p>The incident which numerous witnesses said, was a large brawl after the fireworks near Romulus Middle School. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-use-bean-bag-gun-to-arrest-barricaded-gunman" title="Detroit police use beanbag round to arrest barricaded gunman" data-articleId="415169742" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Detroit_police_use_beanbag_round_to_arre_0_7452722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Detroit_police_use_beanbag_round_to_arre_0_7452722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Detroit_police_use_beanbag_round_to_arre_0_7452722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Detroit_police_use_beanbag_round_to_arre_0_7452722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Detroit_police_use_beanbag_round_to_arre_0_7452722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit police ended a barricaded standoff arresting a knife-wielding man Thursday who threatened he wasn't returning to jail." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit police use beanbag round to arrest barricaded gunman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit police ended a barricaded standoff arresting a knife-wielding man Thursday who threatened he wasn't returning to jail.</p><p>The man was wanted by DPD for allegedly shooting the brother of his girlfriend after a domestic violence situation in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa.</p><p>Police officers fired a bean bag round at the armed man in the leg after he challenged police, said DPD Cmdr. Darin Szilagy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/3-years-later-families-of-triple-murder-victims-want-justice" title="3 years later, families of triple murder victims want justice" data-articleId="415165495" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/3_years_later__families_of_triple_murder_0_7452362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/3_years_later__families_of_triple_murder_0_7452362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/3_years_later__families_of_triple_murder_0_7452362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/3_years_later__families_of_triple_murder_0_7452362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/3_years_later__families_of_triple_murder_0_7452362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three families are still reeling after the murders of three young men, three years ago." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 years later, families of triple murder victims want justice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three families are still reeling after the murders of three young men, three years ago.</p><p>The lives of 25-year-old De'Angelo Owens-Smith, 15-year-old Jaden Dorris and 22-year-old Errick Durham was violently taken June 6th of 2016.</p><p>All of them were shot and killed while inside a suspected drug house on Brace Street on the city's west side.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-debate-night-2-biden-sanders-buttigieg-among-10-to-face-off-on-2020-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders. (Photos by Joe Raedle/Sean Rayford/Getty Images)" title="Debate Night 2 Banner_1561660618487.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate night 2: Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg among 10 to face off on 2020 stage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BABY INDIA FOUND IN WOODS 5P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jussie smollett noose around neck bodycam_1561415753071.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="KFC's new, limited-edition Cheetos chicken sandwich is pictured in a provided photo. (Credit: KFC)" title="kfc1_1561399118704-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/barricaded%20gunman%20santa%20rosa1_1561686282470.JPG_7452599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/barricaded%20gunman%20santa%20rosa1_1561686282470.JPG_7452599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/barricaded%20gunman%20santa%20rosa1_1561686282470.JPG_7452599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/barricaded%20gunman%20santa%20rosa1_1561686282470.JPG_7452599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Detroit police use beanbag round to arrest barricaded gunman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-years-later-families-of-triple-murder-victims-want-justice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Triple%20murder%20victims%202016%20brace%20street_1561683466958.JPG_7452533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Triple%20murder%20victims%202016%20brace%20street_1561683466958.JPG_7452533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Triple%20murder%20victims%202016%20brace%20street_1561683466958.JPG_7452533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Triple%20murder%20victims%202016%20brace%20street_1561683466958.JPG_7452533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Triple%20murder%20victims%202016%20brace%20street_1561683466958.JPG_7452533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 years later, families of triple murder victims want justice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/major-infrastructure-upgrades-on-the-way-for-detroit-at-no-added-cost-to-its-citizens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Major_infrastructure_relief_coming_to_De_0_7451875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Major_infrastructure_relief_coming_to_De_0_7451875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Major_infrastructure_relief_coming_to_De_0_7451875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Major_infrastructure_relief_coming_to_De_0_7451875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Major_infrastructure_relief_coming_to_De_0_7451875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Major infrastructure upgrades on the way for Detroit, at no added cost to its citizens.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-carpet-guy-talks-about-sobriety-setbacks-and-how-he-is-still-standing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/_Carpet_guy__talks_about_sobriety__setba_0_7452069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/_Carpet_guy__talks_about_sobriety__setba_0_7452069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/_Carpet_guy__talks_about_sobriety__setba_0_7452069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/_Carpet_guy__talks_about_sobriety__setba_0_7452069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/_Carpet_guy__talks_about_sobriety__setba_0_7452069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Carpet guy' talks about sobriety, setbacks and how he is Still Standing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/from-convicts-to-carpentering-and-construction-program-helps-train-ex-inmates-for-work" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Turning_convicts_to_carpenters_and_more__0_7451678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Turning_convicts_to_carpenters_and_more__0_7451678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Turning_convicts_to_carpenters_and_more__0_7451678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Turning_convicts_to_carpenters_and_more__0_7451678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Turning_convicts_to_carpenters_and_more__0_7451678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>From convicts to carpentering and construction, program helps train ex-inmates for work</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 