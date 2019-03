- Despite making monthly payments, many Detroit renters are unaware that their landlord isn't paying their property taxes or that their property is in imminent danger of tax foreclosure.

To keep these renters in their homes, the Quicken Loans Community Fund, City of Detroit, and UCHC created the Make It Home program.

The Saturday conference provided an update on the progress of the program and celebrated the number of renters who were risk of eviction that have now become homeowners over the last two years.

Announcements were made regarding an additional opportunity for the new homeowners.