- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Hampshire.

Police say a witness stated that the victim, a 22-year-old man, and the suspect got into an argument about a past incident. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the victim and then fled the scene.

Medics responded and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect is being described a 24-year-old black man, medium build, short fade with a tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black baggie jeans.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.