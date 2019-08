- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 14500 block of Plymouth Sunday morning around 4:20.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was outside Zoom gas station when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim then walked towards the parking lot and collapsed. He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was eventually taken to the hospital. He is currently in serious condition.

As of right now, the suspect is unknown.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- Speak Up.

