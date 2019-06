- One man was sent to the hospital after being attacked in the area of Plainview and West Warren Friday night around 11:15.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, and his sister were walking near the above location when a red Dodge truck pulled up and one of the suspects asked if the young lady was a prostitute, the victim then stated that his sister was not a prostitute. Shortly after that, both suspects exited the truck and began kicking and beating the victim until he was unconscious. The suspects then drove off.

The victim suffered multiple contusions to the face and was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Police are describing one suspect as a white man around 5'5. The second suspect is being described as a white man around 5'10 with a pony tail.

If you have any information on the attack, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.