- Detroit Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened Saturday morning around 1:30 in the area of 7 Mile and Rowe.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was crossing the street when he was struck by a blue 2008 caravan. The driver of the caravan remained on the scene until police arrived.

The victim was then taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, police do not believe that alcohol was a factor.

