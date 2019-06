- Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened Friday right before 12:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Oregon.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was standing in front of the above location, talking to 2 friends, when shots were fired. The man then felt pain and realized he had been shot in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital and currently is in serious condition.

As of right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.