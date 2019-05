- Detroit police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Dexter.

Authorities say the victim, a 37-year-old man, went to the home of his brother-in-law, 39, when an argument occurred. During the argument, police say the brother-in-law pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police haven't released any other details at this time.