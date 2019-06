- Detroit Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night right before 10:00 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Lauder Street.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old man, was riding his bike when a gray SUV hit him and kept going.

After the accident, the victim was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

As of right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.