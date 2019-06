- Detroit Police are looking into a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 1 a.m. in the 14500 block of Robson.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 54-year-old man, was involved in an altercation and was shot in the chest.

It is believed that the victim had been consuming alcohol and refused to give any details surrounding the shooting, police say.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

As of right now, there is no suspect in custody.

