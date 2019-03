- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon around 6:40 p.m. in 19000 block of Biltmore.

Authorities say when scouts arrived to the scene, they observed the victim, a 23-year-old male, in a silver Mercury trying to transport himself to the hospital. Officers then stopped the vehicle and learned that the victim had been shot.

According to witnesses, the victim was attempting to disassemble his handgun when the weapon discharged, striking him.

Medics arrived to the location and transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating.