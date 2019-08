- A Canton man is facing charges he used a hidden camera inside an Aqua Tots children swim school and Planet Fitness.

Futa Sakamoto, 44, is accused of using a hidden video camera in changing areas inside the Aqua-Tots location on Joy Road as well as inside a tanning room at Planet Fitness.

Police were called to Aqua Tots after a woman discovered a recording device aimed toward her changing stall. Police say she confronted the suspect and then went to the staff to tell them.

The department's investigation led to the discovery of additional recordings filmed in a tanning room of Planet Fitness. Detectives are working to make contact with potential victims of the health club. The Planet Fitness location was not confirmed by police.

Sakamoto has been charged with three counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, which is a five year felony; surveilling an unclothed person, which is a two-year felony; and eavesdropping-installing or using a device to observe/record/photograph, which is a two-year felony.

Sakamoto's bond was set at $250,000, with a GPS tether. His next court appearance is Sept. 6.