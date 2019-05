- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 7:20 a.m. in the 13100 block of Schoolcraft.

Authorities say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was inside of a resident at the above location when his dog ran out and attacked the suspect's dog. The suspect then shot the dog and unintentionally shot the victim. After shots were fired, the suspect picked up his injured dog and fled the scene on foot.

The victim's dog died and the victim was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

Police are describing the suspect as a black male, who was last seen wearing all black.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.