- A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a veteran on Memorial Day in Detroit.

On Tuesday, police released the image of a man they were searching for that they believe was responsible for carjacking a veteran on Monday.

Daniel Chapman, a veteran who served two tours in Iraq, suffers from PTSD, and is currently on crutches due to a broken ankle, was walking to his vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Monday at Kingwood Liquor in the 9400 block of Woodward Avenue.

RELATED:

Police said the suspect demanded Chapman's keys at gunpoint and fled the location in Chapman's 2011 GMC Yukon, along with $18 in cash and supplies Chapman uses to help with his injuries.

The store participates in Project Green Light, meaning high-definition surveillance video taken outside the store is sent directly to the police station, and Chapman said he visited the store just for that reason.

After those images were released Tuesday, police say the suspect turned himself in to Detroit police after seeing himself on TV. He was taken into custody without incident and conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center.