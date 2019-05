- Over the weekend, a man parked in a blocked-off parking space, became irate before punching an officer in the jaw and attempted to grab his holstered gun.

Talk about a wild Saturday night - and that was only by 7 p.m..

John Calderone, a 49-year-old man was given a $250,000 bond after his ill-attempt to park in Wyandotte turned into an assault charge.

At 7:10 p.m., Calderone parked his car at a barbershop on 1st Street and Maple Street. However, that spot was blocked off with a cone and was sinking into the ground. When a business owner confronted him about his parking, Calderone became "irate."

His anger hadn't expired by the time an officer arrived. After several warnings to calm down, Officer Hamilton moved to arrest Calderone. Instead of complying, the suspect put up a fight and punched Hamilton in the jaw. He also made several attempts to grab his gun, which was holstered at the time.

At this point, the officer pepper-sprayed the suspect, then arrested him.

Calderone is charged with assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury and attempting to disarm a police officer.

He was arraigned Tuesday at the 27th District Court and remains at Wayne County Jail.