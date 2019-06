- A reported road rage situation led to a man's arrest and the recovery of numerous firearms at a man's house in Warren, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

The road rage happened on Sunday, June 2 around 10 p.m. on southbound I-75 near 8 Mile in Detroit.

Two women and two kids were in the car, and said a man was driving aggressively and swerving at them in his car. Then he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

One of the women got the man's license plate and called it in.

After an investigation, troopers found the man and went to arrest him - and say they found several guns with a search warrant.

Police say Jeffrey Zaidi, 40, of Warren was a CPL holder at the time but is also now facing multiple weapons charges, including felonious assault of a dangerous weapon.

No injuries were reported in the road rage.