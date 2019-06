- Saturday around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Wharton in Ypsilanti Township police are looking for a man who was caught on camera attempting to lure a young girl away from her home.

At the time the 12-year-old was out in front of her home playing when an unknown male approached on his bike. The man stopped in front of the girl's home and attempted to lure her over to him. He tried to get her attention and motioned for her to come over.

His attempts continued, and he verbally asked her to come over. She became scared and ran into the house. The unknown man then rode away.

Witnesses describe him as a white male, about 30-years-old with long strawberry/blond hair and a stocky build. His bike was a cream color and a beach cruiser style model.

If you recognize this man in the photo, which was taken from a nearby home security camera please give police a call. Unfortunately the quality of the photo make it difficult to make out specifics but does confirm location and time of incident.

The image shows the man heading south on Wharton, then he turns to head north.

If you have any information regarding who he may be please contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or through our confidential tip line, 734-973-7711