- A wild fight outside the Lafayette Coney Island led to four people arrested Friday afternoon.

The manager said he heard some noise from the basement, he came upstairs and that was when he saw a guy who was turned away for service, made to leave, then pulled out a knife.

"He pulled a knife, like this," said Ali Alhalmi, the manager.

He then smashed windows at the downtown diner. The man with the knife was arrested and three workers who witnesses say tackled him, were also detained.

Witnesses say federal agents held the knife-wielding man at bay outside. All four were taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Three were held on simple assault, one on malicious destruction of property.

Management had to close for a little bit but they say they will be open during repairs.