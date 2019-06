- Detroit Police are looking for three suspects involved in a carjacking that happened Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the 12100 block of Rutherford.

Police say when they arrived to the location, the victim, a 46-year-old man, told them that when he pulled up to his home and exited his vehicle, three suspects ambushed him. He said the suspect that was armed demanded his belongings. The victim then complied and the suspects drove off in the silver 2010 Ford Escape with a Michigan license plate number of DJQ5532.

Police are describing one suspect as black man, between the ages of 16-25. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with dark pants, and he was armed with a blue steel handgun. Currently, police do not have a description for the other two suspects involved.

