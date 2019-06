- A man charged with carjacking and kidnapping a woman before robbing her and then choking her and leaving her in the street was in court Friday for his arraignment.

Police say the woman was arriving to work at the Bed, Bath and Beyond at Eureka and Telegraph roads Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. when she noticed a man in the parking lot. According to the police report, she waited for the man to walk by before getting out of her car, but then he came up to her, pointed something that looked like a gun at her and told her to scoot over.

That man has been identified as 40-year-old James Farris who has now been charged with five counts of intent to commit murder.

Police said the man first drove the two of them to a motel where he demanded $500 in cash. When she said she didn't have, he then drove to a Huntington Bank ATM outside Meijer on Pardee where he used her PIN and withdrew $100 from her account.

After taking the money, police claim Farris drove around a bit more before going to the dead end on Huron and telling the woman to get out of the car. She then felt something tight around her neck and realized he was choking her with her phone charger.

She eventually passed out, and when she woke up later she was alone and her car was gone. A witness nearby heard her calls for help and then dialed 911.

Woman carjacked and kidnapped from parking lot in Taylor, driven to ATM before attacked

Farris, of Allen Park, was arrested by police in Detroit later that same day.

On Friday, he was charged in the crime and, during his court appearance, appeared to roll his eyes as the judge listed the complaints. He was ordered held without bond and is due back in court later this month.