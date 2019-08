- The Wayne County Prosecutor announced it has charged a 36-year-old man with shooting and killing a 28-year-old man and also shooting a 4-year-old boy.

Louis Davis, III, of Lincoln Park, was charged with the shooting of 28-year-old Antwan Esters-Douthet at a home on Whitcomb between Orangelawn and Elmira on June 21.

Investigators say the shooting sprang from a family dispute and the child was shot accidentally. The 4-year-old boy was hit in the leg while the adult victim was shot multiple times.

The boy was initially listed in serious condition with his injury while the man died at the hospital after the shooting.

According to the prosecutor, Davis and Esters-Doutet got into an argument that escalated into the shooting. Other details were not released.

Davis was charged with several crimes including first degree murder, assault with intent, and felon in possession of a gun.

During his arraignment earlier this week, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Davis will be in court on August 20th for his preliminary hearing.