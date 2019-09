- The man charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed murder of Danielle Stislicki is heading to trial.

A judge bound over Floyd Galloway Jr. on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder on Tuesday, after a preliminary hearing that lasted a day and a half. Fifteen witnesses were called, including Danielle's loved ones and coworkers, and dozens of pieces of evidence were shown.

The judge said after listening to all the testimony, he says there is "overwhelming probable cause" that Galloway committed this crime. A trial date has not yet been set.

Floyd Galloway Jr., has been charged with the murder of Stislicki, 28, even though her body or remains have never been found.

Stislicki was last seen on December 2, 2016, as she was leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. Galloway was a former security guard there and has long been considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors laid out the framework that Galloway talked to Stislicki repeatedly at work, and even sent her flowers as a secret admirer. Her mother testified that Stislicki did not wish to talk with Galloway.

Several coworkers also testified that they saw Galloway outside their building the day Danielle disappeared. They were familiar with Galloway because he was previously a security employee at the building, before the company terminated the service.

Danielle's car was found parked outside of her apartment in Farmington Hills but prosecutors showed surveillance images of her car driving to Berkley and then to her apartment. Her keys and FitBit were found outside, less than a mile away from a Tim Horton's where Galloway was spotted on video.

A carpet sample from Floyd's bedroom was also discussed, with an expert saying both Danielle and Floyd's DNA were found on it.

The Oakland County medical examiner discussed why he ruled this case a homicide - even though a body hasn't yet been discovered. Based on evidence, he says Danielle was violently assaulted.