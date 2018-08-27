Man charged with kidnapping, torture, sexual assaulting woman in Hamtramck

- A man was arrested for the sexual assault and carjacking of a woman in Hamtramck earlier this month. Now he's been charged with torture, kidnapping, and several other felonies.

Tony Kingsley, 26, was arraigned Monday on 17 charges including carjacking, kidnapping, torture, criminal sexual conduct first degree, and fourth degree arson. All told, 6 of the 17 charges are life offenses.

Police say on August 19th, Kingsley is believed carjacked a 32-year old woman on Holbrook in Hamtramck. Investigators say Kingsley also demanded items from the woman at gunpoint and then drove her to an area near Patton Park in Detroit.

That's where police said he sexually assaulted the woman and then left her there as he drove away in her car. The victim's car was found later that day burned up near Joseph Campau and McLean in Hamtramck.

Kingsley's mother, Angie Hopp, told FOX 2 she didn't know how her son could be accused of such these kind of crimes.

"I'm like no this can't be my son," Hopp said. "I raised him with better values."

During Monday's arraignment, Hamtramck Police Detective Robert George offered insights about his criminal history.

"He has had numerous police contact," George said. "We were just here last week on an arraignment for also a charge of resisting and CCW (Carry Concealed Weapons)."

After the charges were read and his criminal past was detailed, George asked for a million dollar cash bond for Kingsley.

The suspected started crying as the judge rendered his decision on the bond, agreeing with detective. His bond was set at $1 million or 10% cash surety.

He's due back in court next week and his mom hopes his name will be cleared by then. But she's also offering a message to the victim.

"I don't think my son did this. I'm hoping and praying," she said. "If he did it, I am so sorry to the lady that had to face this with him."