- A man has been charged for carjacking and stealing the purses of elderly women in Waterford Township.

Police say Marcus Fitzgerald Young was charged with robbery, larceny and unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle in connection with crimes against older women.

On June 14, Young allegedly followed an 81-year-old woman out of Tenuta's Food Lane at 3515 Sashabaw Road and into the parking lot. He's accused of grabbing her purse out of her hands, causing her to fall to the ground. She sustained minor injuries.

Police say the suspect attempted to drive away in his own car, but it became stuck on a curb. Instead, he stole the woman's car, a 2018 white Dodge Journey, and fled south on Sashabaw Road.

Around 10:10 a.m. June 3, the same suspect is accused of stealing a 76-year-old woman's purse in the parking lot of the Waterford Senior Center at 3621 Pontiac Lake Road.

Young was arrested June 17 and confessed to both incidents. His bond was set at $1 million, and he is due back in court at 1 p.m. July 2.