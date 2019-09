- A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting and car crash early Sunday morning.

The victim was traveling in a red Lincoln near W. Grand Blvd and I-96 freeway when he head shots. He accelerated the car but lost control hitting a Ford Explorer.

His car flipped over after the crash. Once police and medics arrived at scene they discovered two bullet holes in the front windshield of the Lincoln.

Police say the driver and passengers of the Ford Explorer were not hurt but the man in the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating as they do no not know who fired the shots at the Lincoln. Currently, they believe the shooter may be riding in a brown van.

The investigation is ongoing.