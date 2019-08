- Police are investigating a hit-and-run motorcycle crash Friday night leaving one man in critical condition.

On August 30, 2019, around 10:24 p.m. A 44-year-old man driving a Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Woodmont street in Detroit when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The hit-and-run driver was traveling eastbound on Chalfonte and disregarded a yield sign and left the scene.

The man suffered a head injury and was sent to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating, stay with Fox 2 for updates.