- One person has been hospitalized after a crash at 12 Mile and Gratiot in Roseville, which we're told was caused by a man fleeing a traffic stop.

The 25-year-old man was in a 2006 White Chevy Impala, and was pulled over around 3:40 a.m. at Common Road near Normal, which is about a half mile west of Gratiot, for equipment violation.

Police say as the officer approached the man's vehicle he accelerated and drove off and went east on Common Road. Police say the officer was advised to terminate any attempt to stop the man again.

A short time later a nearby officer reported a crash at the intersection of 12 Mile and Gratiot, and that a man involved ran away from the accident. He was eventually caught though and taken into custody.

A 49-year-old St. Clair Shores woman in a 2000 Mercury Sable was hit and critically injured.

Charges against the suspect are pending and the investigation is ongoing. He was not hurt in the crash.