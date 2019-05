- Detroit Police are investigating a fatal auto accident that happened in the 600 block of Collingwood Saturday morning at 1:15 a.m.

Authorities say officers responded to the location and observed a checker cab, Dodge caravan, silver in color resting against a tree. The driver, a John Doe in his 60's, was seated behind the wheel and unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

