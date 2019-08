- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday morning in Highland Park.

A person in the area of George and Puritan saw a lone car running and called police.

When police got to the scene they say they found a 24-year-old man dead inside the car. He'd been shot once in the chest.

The area where this happened is fairly deserted, so police don't have much information to go off right now. They're not sure why the victim was in the area and don't have any information about a suspect right now.

Police have not yet given the identity of the victim.