The man charged with firebombing a Detroit apartment complex that severely injured a teen appeared in court Monday to be sentenced for his crime.

"He had no prior criminal history whatsoever with respect prior to this matter judge," said his attorney Kenneth Sebree.

James Craft III was found guilty of tossing an object containing accelerant through a window of a unit in the 12000 block of Schafer where the teen was sleeping. But as Craft's attorney pleaded for mercy for his client., the father of the firebombing victim found it difficult to control his emotions.

"They had to put her back together with dead people's skin," said Corey Moore.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized with burns on 70 percent of her body and smoke inhalation. Three other children were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Moore told the judge he has watched his child's pain intensify as she goes through numerous treatments.

"I've had to try my best to crawl into that deep dark hole of pain and suffering to try to comfort her," he said.

And after months of procedures and more to come, the father says his daughter is finally at a point where she can be released from the hospital but Moore says the pain for the family continues.

"Because of the stress of this situation her mom has suffered a stroke and is now, right now as we speak, in the hospital," he said.

Then Craft took the mic.

"I'm terribly sorry for what I've done to your daughter and I'm terribly sorry for everything I've done," he said. "But my actions were from jealousy. I was told a fib from my wife that she was sexually assaulted and then I took action to defend my family."

The judge told him his actions were not justified and he was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison.