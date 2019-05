Ralph Davis was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. Ralph Davis was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

- A man was sentenced to probation Thursday for crashing into a DDOT bus shelter in Detroit, killing one person and seriously injuring two others.

Ralph Davis was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. He was sentenced Thursday to five years' probation with the first six months in the Wayne County Jail for a fatal crash that killed Michael Aphonzo Jones, Jr. and injured two other people.

Police said in September 2018, Davis was driving a pickup truck when he drifted into the wrong lane on Dexter Avenue just north of Davison and plowed into the bus stop, hitting three people.

Kia Windham, who was hurt in the crash, took the opportunity to speak at the sentencing.

"I am hurt, sad, and emotionally depressed. I just want to tell I wish that you had decided to do something else that day besides hurt innocent people," she said.

Before learning his fate, Davis took a moment to apologize.

"I just want to say my sympathy goes out to the families and the victims. My condolences. This truly was an accident and I'm truly sorry," he said.

Wayne Circuit Court Judge Qiana Lillard said many times people don't understand how prescription medications interact.

"I don't think a lot of people know that when you give blood, anything that you ingest, be it alcohol or prescription medicine, is going to affect you differently and I am thankful that you accepted responsibility for the role that you played in this case,” she said. “I know that alcohol has been something that's been a struggle for you and what I don't want to happen to you is for you to be haunted by the tragic events that unfolded on this day and for that to cause you to not be able to fight this situation with alcohol.”

Judge Lillard said prescription drugs affect different people differently, and that the sentence agreement reflects the fact that the incident was truly an accident.

"Lives were lost and lives were changed forever, including your life. But you have to remember that you have a lot of life ahead of you. You're only 56 years old. You have a wife who loves you and who supports you and who's been here for you every step of the way in the face of so much tragedy," she said.

Davis must also attend AA and submit to random alcohol screenings.