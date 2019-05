- Police are looking information after a 48-year-old man was hit by an SUV and killed in a parking lot in Troy.

Troy police said J.V. Binkley of Ann Arbor was killed around 8:55 a.m. Friday while in the parking lot of an office building housing medical offices at 500 Kirts. Binkley was a vending machine supplier doing work in the building.

The suspect struck Binkley with a black unknown SUV and fled the scene. He is described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old with a short, well-trimmed beard.

Police said Binkley was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont by Alliance Mobile Health where he was pronounced dead. They said it is not kown why the suspect was in the parking lot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Troy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (248) 524-3477.