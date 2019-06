- Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m. on northbound M-39 near Fenkell in Detroit.

The preliminary investigation revealed that MSP 911 received multiple calls stating that a man wearing all black was walking in the left lane of northbound M-39 near McNichols.

One specific caller stated that the pedestrian was hit by a black truck. No further information was given.

When troopers arrived to the location, the pedestrian, a 49-year-old man from Detroit, was located dead on the freeway. Authorities then notified his family.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to contact the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.