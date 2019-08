- One person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near the entrance to Belle Isle, in what police say was a road rage shooting.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of East Jefferson and East Grand Boulevard.

The MacArthur Bridge was shut down while police investigated.

Detroit police say a white Chevy Malibu pulled up to the victim's car, and a woman in the passenger seat shot him.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and is said to be doing okay.

Police say the shooting was a result of road rage but didn't elaborate.