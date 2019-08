- Michigan State troopers were on scene working on an accident that happened on Eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road in Roseville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the male driver of a Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on I-94, lost control and struck the end of the median wall and a Ford SUV that was traveling westbound.

The female driver of the Ford and a male passenger in the pickup truck suffered from minor injuries. The male driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

The freeway remains closed until troopers finish their investigation.